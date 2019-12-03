WKBN Disney on Ice: Dream Big Experience Sweepstakes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The magic of Disney on Ice returns to Youngstown’s Covelli Centre with the show “Dream Big.”

Don’t miss the fun as all your favorite Disney characters take to the ice in a show filled with songs, stories and fun.

WKBN wants to give you the Ultimate Experience including a 4-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice, a prize pack and the opportunity for up to two children (age restrictions apply) to participate in an interactive ride during the Disney on Ice show.

Three winners will be randomly selected to win the Ultimate Experience at certain Disney on Ice shows:

Winner 1: Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice scheduled for 7:00PM on December 28, 2019 at the Covelli Centre

Winner 2: Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice scheduled for 1:00PM on December 29, 2019 at the Covelli Centre

Winner 3: Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice scheduled for 5:00PM on December 29, 2019 at the Covelli Centre

**The Interactive Ride portion of this contest is run through the Disney on Ice show. Restrictions apply including that the two positions can only be utilized by children who are between the ages of 4 and 10 on the day of the show listed above. Children must also wear closed-toe-shoes and be able to sit unassisted in the ride and adhere to all the guidelines set forth by Disney for the duration of the ride. Please see complete rules for further information.