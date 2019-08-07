Breaking News
Watch live: Pres. Trump set to meet with first responders, victims of Dayton shooting
LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

WKBN Blake Shelton Youngstown Night Out

WKBN 27 is giving you the chance to win the Ultimate Youngstown Night Out –

You could win two front row seats to see Blake Shelton at Y-LIVE, get a room at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Youngstown and $150 to V2!

September 21st could be your perfect night out – enter below to win.
You can enter once per day.
This sweepstakes will end on September 13, 2019 at 9AM.

For more information about Blake Shelton at Y-LIVE CLICK HERE

Trending on WKBN.com

7-Day Forecast