WKBN 27 is giving you the chance to win the Ultimate Youngstown Night Out –
You could win two front row seats to see Blake Shelton at Y-LIVE, get a room at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Youngstown and $150 to V2!
September 21st could be your perfect night out – enter below to win.
You can enter once per day.
This sweepstakes will end on September 13, 2019 at 9AM.
For more information about Blake Shelton at Y-LIVE CLICK HERE
WKBN Blake Shelton Youngstown Night Out
WKBN 27 is giving you the chance to win the Ultimate Youngstown Night Out –