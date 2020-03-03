YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for the WKBN 27 Basketball Madness Bracket contest – enter today, pick your teams and you can be our local winner!

Starting on March 15, 2020 you will be able to select your teams for this year’s NCAA bracket. You must have your teams submitted before March 19, 2020 at 12:15PM.

The local winner grand prize Basketball Madness champion will receive:

– Two (2) gift cards for Target – each valued at $100.00

– One (1) gift card to DoCut valued at $50.00

Enter your teams below and enjoy the WKBN 27 Basketball Madness challenge as you watch the tournament right here on WKBN 27.