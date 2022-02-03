MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) — Driving throughout Mercer County Thursday drivers were dealing with a lot of slush and some ice. Plows were out trying to stay ahead of the wintery mix.

The slushy and icy conditions were making it hard for the roads to be salted.

PennDOT said the road conditions for this storm are different than usual and it’s easier to clear the roads when there is just snow.

“Well, snow is able to hold the material on the road, when you have the sleet and the freezing rain, it’s usually diluting it and washing it off. So we have to apply it at a larger rate, to keep it working,” said Chapman.

Crews are hoping they can control the slippery roads by continuing to add salt throughout the night.

It is crucial to stay clear from the plows as they try to make the roadways accessible. PennDOT said if you do have to drive, be careful and keep your eyes out for other drivers.

“Stay inside if you don’t need to be out, and if you are out, stay behind the plow, let us supply the material and plow,” said Chapman.

A portion of the I-80 from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to the I-376 eastbound interchange was closed due to a crash. PennDOT said the easiest way to get the area cleared faster is to get the traffic out of the area. “Well, we don’t want more traffic getting stuck in the cue. If it had been a multi-vehicle, the time frame of people sitting there for a long period of time without food, water, bathroom, so we try to elevate the cue traffic, open up the road and get people moving again,” said PennDOT Mercer County manager Darrell Chapman. The crews did get the traffic moving and the area cleared up in just a few hours. I-80 westbound opened back up around 3 p.m.

Penndot is planning on having all of their crews out until this winter mess is over.