(WKBN) – The potential for ice during this storm increases the chances of power outages, but what do you do if your power goes out and you have an all-electric home?

27 First News spoke with Gene Clayton, of Clayton Heating and Air Conditioning, on how to keep you safe.

“When you lose power and have an all-electric home there are not too many options that you have,” said Clayton.

Clayton said if you lose power, the best way to stay warm is with a little outside power.

“A portable generator would be just enough to keep your refrigerator running, a couple of electric heaters, lights,” said Clayton.

If the heat goes out, put on extra layers.

“When you lose power like that you usually have at least a 24 hour period where you don’t have to worry about anything freezing in there. That gives you enough time to go out and get a generator, get a serviceman to take care of the breakdown,” said Clayton.

Your home should retain much of its heat to avoid freezing pipes, but if power is out for several days then you can run into problems.

“Turn off the water main. You’re kind of winterizing the house to when things start freezing you’re not having pipes break on you,” said Clayton.

You can try sealing up cracks and covering windows with blankets, but that trick might not do much to help if you lose power for an extended time.