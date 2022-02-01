Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
41°
LIVE NOW
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Youngstown
41°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National and World
Ohio News
Pennsylvania News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Local News
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Winter Storm 2022
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
National Signing Day 2022
Game of the Week
Big 22
The Big Game
China 2022
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Pet Obituaries
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
My Valley Pros
My Valley Deals
My Valley Cars
My Valley Pets
Jobs
Work For Us
MyValleyJobsToday
Community
PR Newswire Press Releases
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Caring for our Community
Black History Month
About Us
WKBN.com
Advertise with us
Contests
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Closed Captioning
Search
Please enter a search term.
Winter Storm 2022
Watching the winter storm — what to expect
Top Winter Storm 2022 Headlines
Ohio Turnpike workers ready for winter storm
Winter storm: Parking bans
Closings and delays
Pending storm closing some Valley government agencies
People stocking up, preparing for winter storm
Prepare your home now for winter storm
More Winter Storm 2022
Hundreds of flights canceled before winter storm
Columbiana County prepares for snow and ice
Freezing rain may be ‘big challenge’ in Mahoning …
Ohio Turnpike bans some vehicles during winter storm
ODOT urges against unnecessary travel during storm
Trending on WKBN.com
Local restaurant to close permanently due to staffing …
Man convicted of strangling infant found dead
Watching the winter storm — what to expect
Water outage scheduled for portion of Youngstown
New Boardman restaurant offers gastropub-type menu
Use Interactive Radar ➜