Your weekend will stay cool

Look for more clouds into the weekend. Temperatures will be cool.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 54

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 71

Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Small risk for sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 54

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 66

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62

