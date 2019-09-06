Your weekend will stay cool

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 54
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 71
Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Small risk for sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 54
Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 54
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 52
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 64
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 66
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62