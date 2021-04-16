Your weekend will stay cool

Weather

Patchy light frost possible into the early morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Small risk for light patchy frost.
Low: 35

Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 53 Low: 35

Saturday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 36

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an afternoon shower or sprinkle. (30% PM)
High: 56 Low: 36

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (30% PM)
High: 63 Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 44(Falling) Low: 44(Early)

Thursday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com