Your weekend will stay cool

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Small risk for light patchy frost.
Low: 35
Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 53 Low: 35
Saturday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 36
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an afternoon shower or sprinkle. (30% PM)
High: 56 Low: 36
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 38
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (30% PM)
High: 63 Low: 40
Wednesday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 44(Falling) Low: 44(Early)
Thursday: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30