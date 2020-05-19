Your Wednesday looks cooler

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 65 Low: 46
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 46
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 68 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 54
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 55
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 58
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 60