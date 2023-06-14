YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are approaching Father’s Day weekend, and the weather forecast for the weekend looks great!

We will have one more low-pressure system to go through before the weekend starts, with another round of showers and storms late Thursday into Thursday night.

When was the hottest Father’s Day in Youngstown?

The hottest Father’s Day in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1994 when the air temperature reached 94°F. A typical high on Father’s Day is around 80°F.

This year, it looks like we will be in the lower-80s for your Father’s Day, which is close to normal.

When was the coldest Father’s Day in Youngstown?

The coldest Father’s Day in Youngstown, Ohio took place in 1950 when the air temperature dropped to 36°F. A typical low on Father’s Day is around 58°F.

This year, it looks like we will be in the upper-40s to start your Father’s Day, which is a cooler-than-normal start to the day.

When was the wettest Father’s Day in Youngstown?

The wettest Father’s Day on record for Youngstown, Ohio was back in 1912. A total of 2.35 inches of rain fell that day.

This year, it looks like Father’s Day will be dry and mostly sunny around Youngstown, Ohio.