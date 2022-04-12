April warmth has returned for a few days. Highs in the 70s are expected Wednesday as a powerful storm moves through the middle of the country with strong storms.

Severe weather will push through the middle of the country into Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Keep an eye on the latest forecast here.

The big spring storm will push showers and thunderstorms into our area Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. The strongest storms look to stay to our west, but we will be watching them close into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Cooler temperatures return to end the week with better weather through Thursday afternoon. Friday looks dry with partly sunny skies. Highs for Good Friday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Showers return Friday night and Saturday to start your Easter weekend. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be through the first half of the day.

Easter Sunday will be cool with highs only around 50 degrees. It does look like a dry day with some sun and passing clouds.