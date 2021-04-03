Your Easter forecast and how long the sunshine will stick around

Enjoy the sunshine because there will be plenty of it throughout the next two days

Sunshine and nice temperatures are in store for the holiday weekend.

Happy Easter weekend! Enjoy the sunshine because there will be plenty of it throughout the next two days.

Highs today will be on the cooler side, in the mid-50s, with breezy winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Sunday, however, we warm up into the 60s for the holiday. So luckily, those egg hunts should go quite smoothly!

Looking ahead into the workweek, you’ll need that umbrella on standby for most of the days.

Starting Monday evening, we’ll be stuck in a primarily wet pattern through into next weekend. So just be prepared for on-and-off rain showers each day after Monday.

The good news is that we’ll continue to warm up each day with highs eventually back into the 70s by the end of the week!

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 55

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 63

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 35

MONDAY: Increasing clouds then chance for PM showers (30%).

High: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (40%).

High: 68 Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).

High: 70 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (40%).

High: 71 Low: 52

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 68 Low: 51