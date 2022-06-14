(WKBN) – Our high temperature Wednesday will flirt with a record high of 93° which was set in 1994. The heat and humidity will last a few days.

A cold front will clear the region by late Thursday, cooling temperatures into the end of the week and weekend. We’re watching for the chance of stronger storms with the front.

Wednesday’s hot weather will still be well lower than the hottest temperatures for our area.

It has been quite a while since we have made it to 100° here in Youngstown, Ohio.

We have not made it to 100°F or higher since 1988! That was 34 years ago.

Our area does not see 100°F or higher very often. Before 1988, you have to go back to 1954 to find the next 100°F high temperature for Youngstown, Ohio.

You have to go back another 18 years to find the next 100°F or higher reading in 1936. The only other year on record with a 100°F or higher reading was 1934.

The reading of 100°F or higher has only happened eight times since records started in Youngstown.

The hottest temperature on record is 103°F, which happened on July 10, 1936. July 1936 featured four 100°F or higher days!

It has been since 1988 that we hit 100°F. It has also been that long since we hit 99°F.

You only have to go back to 2012 to find the last time we made it to 98°F.