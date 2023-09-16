Weather is looking great at Stambaugh Stadium Saturday afternoon! The Penguins are taking on the Robert Morris Colonials at the Ice Castle at 2 p.m.

Some patchy fog lingered around the Valley for several hours Saturday morning. It was difficult to see the football field! Thankfully, that fog will lift by game time, and it will be very sunny.

High pressure is centralizing just north of the Valley. That will keep conditions dry throughout the game. It will also keep any rain from Hurricane Lee from reaching the area.

Below is a picture of the high pressure system on Storm Team 27 VIPIR Radar.

Temperatures will feel fantastic throughout the game. At kickoff, the temperature will be around 72 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s throughout the game.

If you’re going to the game, you won’t need a rain coat. However, you may want to take some sunglasses or a hat to keep all the sunshine out of your eyes!

Go Penguins!