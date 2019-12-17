Wintry mix through early morning

Weather

Watch for slippery spots into the start of your Tuesday

INTO THE MORNING: Wintry mix expected. Snow/sleet/rain and freezing rain possible. Snow accumulation of a coating to 2″. Light ice accumulation possible. (100%)
Low: 29

TUESDAY: Wintry mix early. Scattered snow showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation of 1″ or less.(100%)
High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Colder. Chance for snow showers late. (40%)
Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 27 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly sunny..
High: 24 Low: 12

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 17

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 26

