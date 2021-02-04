Wintry mix through early morning – Cold weekend on the way

Overnight: Wintry mix. Rain or snow showers. A slushy snow accumulation of a coating to an inch possible into Friday morning. Isolated pocket of freezing rain. Becoming gusty at times. (100%)
Low: 32
Friday: Turning colder with temperatures dropping into the 20’s during the morning. Gusty wind up to 30mph+. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 35(Falling) Low: 32(Early)
Friday night: Cold and windy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1′ or less. (60%)
Low: 10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 24 Low: 10
Sunday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 12
Monday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 6
Tuesday: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 13