Wintry mix sticks around to start your Thursday

Watch for icy spots into the early part of your Thursday

THROUGH MORNING: Wintry mix (Rain/Freezing rain/sleet or snow).

Temperatures in the low 30’s.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix(Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet) to rain showers. (100%)

High: 38 Low: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain to a wintry mix to snow showers through the evening. Snow accumulation of an inch or two into the early morning. Watching storm track and how soon wintry mix changes back to snow. This will increase/decrease snow amounts. (100%)

Low: 24

FRIDAY: Snow showers likely. (90%)

High: 30 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or into the evening. (20%)

High: 32 Low: 16

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 37 Low: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 32