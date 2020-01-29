Wintry mix possible through the night

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a pockets of drizzle or light freezing drizzle. Scattered light snow showers. Little to no accumulation.
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix possible through morning.
High: 34
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 22
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37 Low: 22
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 23
SATURDAY: Chance for a rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 39 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Chance for a snow shower early. Scattered clouds. (20% AM)
High: 41 Low: 28
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 32
TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 40