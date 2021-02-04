Wintry mix overnight — Tracking colder air for the weekend

Gusty wind and falling temperatures to end the week

Tonight: Wintry mix. Rain or snow showers. A slushy snow accumulation of an inch or two possible into Friday morning. Isolated pocket of freezing rain. Becoming gusty at times. (100%)

Low: 32

Friday: Turning colder with temperatures dropping into the 20s during the morning. Gusty wind up to 30mph+. Chance for snow shower or flurry into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 35 (Falling) Low: 32 (Early)

Friday night: Cold and windy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1 inch or less. (60%)

Low: 10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 24 Low: 10

Sunday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 22 Low: 12

Monday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 6

Tuesday: Chance for snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 13