Wintry mix expected through the night

Overnight Wintry Mix:

Look for a wintry mix of snow/sleet/rain and pockets of freezing rain overnight. The precipitation will get heavier through the late evening and overnight.

Temperatures will slide toward 30° into the early morning with pockets of freezing rain possible. The snow/sleet can add up from a coating to 2 inches of slushy accumulation through morning. Ice accumulation is expected to remain light.

Give yourself a little extra time if you need to travel overnight and into the early morning.

Snow showers will taper off through early afternoon Tuesday.

See the updated video forecast above for the latest on this storm.