Wintry mix expected into the early morning

STORM UPDATE:A wintry mix of snow/rain/sleet and pockets of freezing rain overnight. Look for the heaviest precipitation to last through the 1st half of the night and become scattered into the early morning hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT:Snow and rain showers will mix with some sleet this evening. Accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches with higher totals possible through Trumbull and Mercer counties. See the video above for details.