(WKBN) – Colder air will sweep into the area Monday with rain mixing to snow through the day. The colder air will last for a few days.

Winter weather alerts, including a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory, are in place for parts of our area. See if your location is in an advisory here.

We are on the back edge of a large storm moving up the east coast of the United States. As the large storm moves out, another disturbance will push in just in time to start the week.

This disturbance will sweep the colder air in and shift the wind to produce lake effect snow across the region. This is a very typical pattern for this time of the year, and our part of the country is no stranger to lake effect snowfall.

Temperatures will fall through the day Monday.

Keep a close watch on Youngstown Weather Radar to see where the rain and snow is right now.

The colder air will produce a blustery mix of temperatures falling into the 20s and wind gusts up to 30mph or higher into Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The gusty wind will also provide the risk of blowing snow.

What to expect out of the early week storm system

Look for temperatures to fall throughout Monday. The day will start around 40°F, and fall into the middle to lower 30s by late afternoon. The colder temperatures will cause scattered rain showers to mix and change to snow showers through the late morning and into the afternoon. The warmer ground and above freezing air temperature will keep snow from adding up too much through the daylight. A slushy coating will be possible by late afternoon.

Temperatures will turn colder into Monday night as the system transitions from a disturbance causing showers to a Lake Effect snow event into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The wind shift across the Great Lakes will produce lake effect snow as the colder air pours across the snowbelt.

This will help snow accumulate across parts of Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Need a snowbelt reminder? You can see if your town is in the snowbelt here.

The air will also be cold and blustery as wind gusts pick up with the storm system. it will not be extremely windy, but it will feel blustery with the colder temperatures around.

Wind gusts will jump toward 30mph late Monday and into Monday night with the bands of snow.

This will also allow blowing snow to take place and some drifting will be possible into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The gusty wind will make it feel colder with wind chill temperatures dropping into the lower teens.

Snow will start to add up into Monday night as the heavier lake effect snowbands develop and push south across the snowbelt.

Snow accumulation will range quite a bit from the Ohio River to Lake Erie. This is typical for a lake effect event.

See what the most up to date weather forecast is showing here.

Snowfall accumulation will be limited during the daylight on Monday. Although, it could snow and inch or so, and it melts causing you to think it did not snow much.

As we turn colder and lake effect bands intensify Monday night, look for bursts of snow and some blowing snow to add up.

There is a chance for intense snow squalls out of this event dropping visibility and providing bursts of heavy snow.

How much snow will fall?

Right now, the heaviest snow is expected to fall in the snowbelt of northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania through early Tuesday morning.

Look for a general 1 to 3 inches across our region, with 2 to 4 inches, or more across the northern snowbelt. Some pockets in the northern snowbelt could see higher totals under heavier bands.

There will be pockets that see less snow to the south as these bands will have a narrow swath to them missing some communities.