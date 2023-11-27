YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A lake effect snow band will bring the opportunity for accumulating snow to parts of the Valley Monday night into Tuesday. The snow band is the result of a strong cold front which moved through the area Sunday night. Currently, the snow band is mainly impacting areas along I-90 on a Cleveland-Mentor-Ashtabula line. The band of snow will mainly stay along those areas throughout the day today.



Storm Team 27 VIPIR Radar loop Monday morning.



Later Monday night, the area of snow will push south into the snowbelt regions of the Valley causing accumulating snowfall in those areas. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows snow starting in the Valley after midnight Tuesday and lasting throughout the day.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing lake effect snow in the Valley Tuesday.

The Future Tracker does indicate that the band of snow could drift as far as Youngstown on Tuesday, but the best chance for accumulating snowfall will be in the snowbelt regions of Trumbull and Mercer counties. There will be the potential for 1-3″ of snow in those areas, but isolated locations could receive 4″. Accumulations of less than one inch will be possible elsewhere.

Forecast snowfall amounts for Monday night through Tuesday.

One of the underrated aspects of this storm system will be the cold temperatures. The high temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach the freezing mark and the temperatures will be even colder Tuesday as a frigid air mass moves into the Valley.



This cold air will be short-lived, and high temperatures will be back in the 40s by the end of the week.