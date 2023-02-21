(WKBN) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for Mahoning and Trumbull counties for Tuesday night through 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Confidence has increased in a light wintry mix during the early hours of Wednesday. Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s as cold air filters into the Valley. Then, a warm front will begin to push precipitation into our area by around daybreak Wednesday.

The precipitation will likely begin as a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The below freezing temperature will provide the opportunity for light accumulations of snow and ice tomorrow morning. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the potential for snow and ice in the morning hours of Wednesday.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid for 10 a.m. Wednesday. The pink colors represent areas of wintry mix.

Thankfully, the warm front will quickly usher in warmer temperatures Wednesday morning, which will result in a changeover to a cold rain by the afternoon.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Overall, the potential exists for up to a tenth of an inch of ice and an inch of snow before the changeover to rain occurs Wednesday afternoon.

Potential snow/ice accumulations for Wednesday.

Please stayed tuned to the Storm Team 27 Forecast for your weather updates.