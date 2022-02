(WKBN) – With a winter storm that will hit Northeast Ohio Wednesday, many cities have issued snow parking bans ahead of the weather event.

Parking bans

The following cities have issued parking bans:

Austintown: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Saturday. Bazetta: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday. Boardman: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday. Brookfield: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Campbell: The snow parking ban goes into effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect until 6 p.m. Saturday. Canfield: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Canfield Twp.: The snow parking ban goes into effect 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Saturday. Columbiana: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 11 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 11 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday. Cortland: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday. East Palestine: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday. Girard: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until further notice

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until further notice Howland: Until further notice.

Until further notice. Hubbard City: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Liberty Twp.: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Lisbon Parking: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday. McDonald Village: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. New Middletown Village: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Newton Falls: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Saturday. Niles: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Poland Twp.: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Saturday. Poland Village: Until 12 p.m. Saturday.

Until 12 p.m. Saturday. Salem: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Friday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Friday. Sebring Village: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Struthers: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Friday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Friday. Warren: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Warren Twp.: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Friday.

The snow parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Friday. Youngstown: The snow parking ban goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

For a list of all current closings click here.