Winter storm will keep icy mix in forecast

A freezing rain and sleet mix will keep roads slippery into the morning

What to expect:

Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain through the night. The heaviest snow will fall into northwest Trumbull County. The least snow will fall into southeast Columbiana County. There will be a mixture of precipitation causing lower snowfall totals through the night. The mixture will cause icy conditions through the early morning.

How much ice?

A light coating of ice is possible tonight. Around 0.10″ to 0.30″ of ice accumulation.

Overnight: Wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain and snow. Ice accumulation of 0.10″ to 0.30.” Sleet and snow from 0.5″ to 4″ (NW Trumbull County)

Low: 19

Tuesday: Wintry mix early. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Turning colder and blustery.

High: 25 (Falling) Low: 19

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.

High: 22 Low: 3

Thursday: Snow likely. Chance for a wintry mix. Watching storm. (90%)

High: 31 Low: 15

Friday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 17

Saturday: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 26 Low: 11