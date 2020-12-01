Winter Storm Update – Snow continues Tuesday

A heavy wet snow expected into your Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Rain or snow mixing to snow. Snow likely overnight. (100%)

1-3″ of accumulation.

Low: 30

TUESDAY: Colder and gusty at times. Snow likely. (100%)

2-5″ of accumulation.

High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely early. Becoming scattered late. Gusty and cold. (100%).

1-3″ of accumulation, heaviest in the snowbelt.

Low: 26

Total accumulations through Tuesday night:

Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″

Trumbull/Mercer – 4-8″+ (Up to 1 Foot, or higher possible, under heavy snowbands into early Wednesday Morning)