Winter Storm Update – Snow continues Tuesday

Weather

A heavy wet snow expected into your Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Rain or snow mixing to snow. Snow likely overnight. (100%)
1-3″ of accumulation.
Low: 30

TUESDAY: Colder and gusty at times. Snow likely. (100%)
2-5″ of accumulation.
High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely early. Becoming scattered late. Gusty and cold. (100%).
1-3″ of accumulation, heaviest in the snowbelt.
Low: 26

Total accumulations through Tuesday night:
Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″
Trumbull/Mercer – 4-8″+ (Up to 1 Foot, or higher possible, under heavy snowbands into early Wednesday Morning)

