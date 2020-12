Winter Storm Update – Snow continues to add up today

TUESDAY: Gusty at times. Snow likely. (100%)

2-5″ of accumulation

High: 32



TUESDAY NIGHT: Gusty and cold. Snow showers becoming scattered. (100%)

1-3″ of accumulation, heaviest in the snowbelt.

Low: 26

Total accumulations through Tuesday night:

Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″

Trumbull/Mercer – 4-8″+



WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lake effect snow ending early. (40%AM)

High: 36



THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 38 Low: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 29



SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 29



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 35 Low: 26



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (30%AM)

High: 35 Low: 27



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 25