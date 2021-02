Winter storm update: Heavy snow arrives this evening

MONDAY: Periods of morning snow with a break around midday. Snow developing late afternoon. A wintry mix possible late-day, mainly south. Snow accumulation of 1-3" possible. (90%)High: 19

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT : Heavy snow becoming likely. A wintry mix possible for a time. Additional accumulations of 3-7"+ possible -- lower amounts where areas of sleet/freezing rain mix in.Low: 17