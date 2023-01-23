A large storm system building across the United States is causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio.

This large storm will bring a wintry mix to our part of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The winter storm will push across the country through the middle of the week.

Where is the storm now?

This large storm that some media outlets are calling Kassandra is moving out of the southern Rocky Mountains in the southwest United States early this week. The center of the storm is moving through Arizona and New Mexico. The storm will intensify and push eastward.

Where is the winter storm going?

The storm is expected to move through Texas on Tuesday and then plow through Oklahoma, Arkansas and southern Missouri through Tuesday night. The storm will push across Illinois and Indiana through Tuesday and sweep a wintry mix into Ohio Wednesday morning. The storm will push the heaviest precipitation through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania throughout the day on Wednesday.

What type of weather will the winter storm bring to Ohio and Pennsylvania?

This large storm will push heavy, wet snow into the area Wednesday morning and mix to a variety of sleet and freezing rain as it transitions to a cold rain into the afternoon.

The wintry mix will be made of snow, sleet and freezing rain. After the storm moves through, colder air will sweep in behind it with colder temperatures into Wednesday night and Thursday with snow showers.

Will the colder weather stick around for Youngstown?

Colder temperatures will continue to move into the Great Lakes region, helping to spread more snow showers into the weekend. A typical late January forecast is expected as we end January and roll into February. See the 7-Day Forecast here.