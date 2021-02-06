Winter sticks around with chilly weekend

Winter is going to stick around here, and unfortunately, it's only going to stay or get even colder

It will be a cold and chilly weekend with light snow accumulations possible overnight.

Winter is going to stick around here, and unfortunately, it’s only going to stay or get even colder.

At least sunshine will be out today, with highs in the mid-20s. Overnight, lows fall into the mid-teens, and we’ll watch for some light snow showers developing that could leave behind some light accumulations by tomorrow morning.

Eventually, by Sunday afternoon, snow should clear out, but we’ll still have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-20s.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick through Wednesday, with Tuesday featuring another slight chance for some snow showers. We also won’t be going above freezing until at least the end of this week.

Our next storm system appears to be Thursday into Friday, but most models are showing that the coldest air of the season is set to arrive by next weekend.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with breezy winds.

High: 26

TONIGHT: Light snow showers developing (40%). Light accumulations possible.

Low: 15

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers (30%) taper off with slight afternoon clearing.

High: 23

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 8

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 27

TUESDAY: Snow showers developing (40%).

High: 30 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 23 Low: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers (60%).

High: 32 Low: 13

FRIDAY: Rain showers switching to snow (40%).

High: 35 Low: 28