(WKBN) — Last weekend was a return to winter with accumulating snowfall and cold temperatures. There was a brief warmup to end the work week this week, but winter will once again return today with a vengeance.

Now, there was a beautiful sunrise this morning due to a break in the clouds. Here is what it looked like this morning at the Lake Club.

Sunrise Saturday morning at the Lake Club.

There will be chances for sunshine for the next couple of hours before a cold front moves into the area bringing snow showers back to the Valley. You can see the band of snow on the Storm Team 27 radar right now.

Radar loop Saturday morning.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows snow showers pushing into the area into the early afternoon hours. The snow showers could be heavy at times and include gusty winds. In fact, the snow might be heavy enough to prompt snow squall warnings from the National Weather Service.

A snow squall is a brief period of heavy snowfall often accompanied by gusty winds that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile. You can track the snow showers using the Youngstown weather radar.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid from Saturday through Sunday morning.

Despite the risk for brief periods of heavy snow, accumulations should stay light through the afternoon and into the evening hours. There is the possibility for a light coating of snow, but the strong March sun combined with temperatures around freezing will prevent heavier accumulations for today.

However, later tonight, a lake effect snow band will form off of Lake Erie. Overnight, the snow band will drift into northern Mercer and Trumbull counties. Snowfall accumulations of 1-2″ will be possible along and north of I-80 overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Possible snow accumulations for Saturday through Sunday.

Elsewhere, a light coating of snow is possible in Mahoning and Lawrence Counties while Columbiana county will likely receive little to no snow accumulation.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper teens and low 20s, but a strong west wind gusting to 30 mph will make it feel like the temperature is in the single digits Saturday night into Sunday morning. Make sure you bundle up and keep your pets out of the cold tonight.

Wind chill outlook through Sunday morning.

Thankfully, the weather will improve immensely by Monday which is the first day of spring! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.