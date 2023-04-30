Yes, the rumors are true. Winter-like conditions will be returning once again, but this time it will be for the first week of May.

A strong weather pattern called the “omega block” will result in a persistent area of low pressure over the Valley. The storm system will continue to bring well-below average temperatures, rain and yes even some snow in the coming days.

Here is everything you need to know about the storm.

First, this is not a new storm system, but it is part of the same storm that has been bringing rain to our area since Friday morning. The omega block weather pattern described in the link above often results in stagnant low pressure systems much like the one we are experiencing.

Storm system will affect the Valley this week.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures will move back into the area Sunday night and some of that rainfall could be heavy by Monday morning. Monday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40s, which could put the record lowest high temperature of 45°F for May 1 in jeopardy. While there could be some snowflakes that mix into the rain early, the precipitation should stay mostly rain during the day.

Even colder air will begin to filter into the Valley tomorrow evening. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight and the rain showers will transition to a mix of rain/snow and perhaps all snow in some locations. A coating of snow will be possible on elevated surfaces such as roofs, tops of cars, and hilltops but roads will stay just wet.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the transition from rain showers to rain/snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid from 8:00 a.m. Monday through 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Notice that as the temperatures warm up on Tuesday that the precipitation transitions back to rain showers. There will be additional chances for a rain and snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Record breaking cold possible

The high temperatures to start off the month of May will be 20+ degrees below average for this time of year and there is the potential for records to be broken.

The best chance for a record high will be on Tuesday. The forecast high on Tuesday is currently 40°F and the record lowest maximum temperature for May 2 is 46°F set back in 2005.

The temperatures will also be close on Monday and Wednesday, but right now the high temperatures are forecasted to exceed the records on both days.

Forecast highs and record lowest maximum temperatures for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

May snow history

Snow is not uncommon in the month of May, but what are the snowiest May days historically in the Valley?

The snowiest day by far occurred on May 9, 1966 when 5.4 inches of snow was measured at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

Interestingly, the top 3 snowiest days all occurred on May 9, with second and third place occurring in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Rank Snow (inches) Date in May 1 5.4 1966-05-09 2 1.6 2021-05-09 3 0.5 2020-05-09 4 0.3 1989-05-07 T-5 0.2 2016-05-15 T-5 0.2 1963-05-01 7 0.1 1956-05-16 8 T 2020-05-08 T-10 T 2014-05-17 T-10 T 2013-05-13 Top 10 snowfalls in the month of May at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

There is a chance that 2023 could show up on this top-10 list by the time this storm system moves out of Youngstown.

Thankfully, the weather will begin to vastly improve by the end of the week and into the second week of May so stay patient!