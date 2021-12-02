Winter extremes throughout the years in Youngstown

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Meteorological winter has started and snow and colder air is sure to come as we work our way through December, January and February.

All the records are recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional airport. Keep in mind, these numbers in this article are only for the “meteorological winter” months. They do not include snow/rain and temperatures for meteorological fall and spring.

The warmest winter:

The warmest winter on record here was back in 1931-1932. The average temperature was 39.2°F. The winter of 1932-1933 holds the #2 spot, and 1982-1983 is in the #3 spot for top 10 warmest Winters on record.

The coldest winter:

The coldest winter on record was back in 1976-1977. The average temperature was 19.0°F. The winter of 1962-1963 holds the #2 spot, and 1977-1978 is in the #3 spot for top 10 coldest winters on record.

The wettest winter:

The wettest winter on record was back in 1949-1950. The amount of precipitation was 15.88 inches. The winter of 1951-1952 holds the #2 spot, and 2007-2008 is in the #3 spot for top 10 wettest winters on record.

The driest winter:

The driest winter on record was back in 1920-1921. The amount of precipitation was 2.91 inches. The winter of 1925-1926 holds the #2 spot, and 1930-1931 is in the #3 spot for top 10 driest winters on record.

The snowiest winter:

The snowiest winter on record was back in 2010-2011. The amount of snowfall was 103.7 inches. The winter of 2007-2008 holds the #2 spot, and 2009-2010 is in the #3 spot for top 10 snowiest winters on record.

The least snowy winter:

The least snowy winter on record was back in 1937-1938. The amount of snowfall was 12.8 inches. The winter of 1948-1949 holds the #2 spot, and 1936-1937 is in the #3 spot for top 10 least snowy winters on record.

The hottest temperature for December was Dec. 3, 1982. The airport recorded 76°F.

The hottest temperature for January was Jan. 25, 1950. The airport recorded 71°F.

The hottest temperature for February was Feb. 24, 2017. The airport recorded 75°F.

The hottest meteorological winter temperature for a day is 76°F (Dec. 3, 1982)

The coldest temperature for December was Dec. 22, 1989, and Dec. 24 and 25 of 1983. The airport has recorded -12.0°F three times through recorded history.

The coldest temperature for January was Jan. 19, 1994. The airport recorded -22.0°F.

The coldest temperature for February was Feb. 9, 1934. The airport recorded -16.0°F.

The coldest meteorological winter temperature for a day is -22.0°F (Jan. 19, 1994)

Looking at each month during the meteorological winter:

December

Coldest = 1981 (18.1°F)

Warmest = 2015 (42.5°)

Wettest = 1944 (7.38″)

Driest = 1958 (0.88″)

Snowiest = 2010 (53.1″)

Least snowy = 1939 (0.5″)

January

Coldest = 1977 (10.2°F)

Warmest = 1932 (40.7°)

Wettest = 1937 (7.77″)

Driest = 1985 (0.73″)

Snowiest = 1999 (36.4″)

Least snowy = 1944 (2.1″)

February

Coldest = 2015 (13.7°F)

Warmest = 2017 (38.6°)

Wettest = 2008 (5.83″)

Driest = 1987 (0.55″)

Snowiest = 2010 (36.3″)

Least snowy = 1998 (Trace)