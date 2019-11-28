Windy conditions continue through the night

YOUR FORECAST

**Wind Advisory in effect until 4AM for Trumbull and Mahoning counties, and until 7AM for Mercer, Lawrence and Columbiana counties**



Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain or snow showers (40%)

Low: 34

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy. Breezy conditions early. Rain or snow showers possible in the morning. (40%)

High: 39

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Cold.

Low: 28

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 28

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain late.

High: 39 Low: 33

Sunday: Periods of showers. Warmer.

High: 52 Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers.

High: 40 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a snow shower early.

High: 37 Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 28