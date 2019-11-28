Windy conditions continue through the night

YOUR FORECAST
**Wind Advisory in effect until 4AM for Trumbull and Mahoning counties, and until 7AM for Mercer, Lawrence and Columbiana counties**
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain or snow showers (40%)
Low: 34
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy. Breezy conditions early. Rain or snow showers possible in the morning. (40%)
High: 39
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy. Cold.
Low: 28
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 28
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain late.
High: 39 Low: 33
Sunday: Periods of showers. Warmer.
High: 52 Low: 31
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers.
High: 40 Low: 30
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a snow shower early.
High: 37 Low: 30
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 28