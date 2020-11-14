Windy and wet for the 2nd half of the weekend

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming windy. Temperatures rising out of the upper 30’s. Rain showers developin with a chance for thunder late. (90%)
Low: 38 early (Rising)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Chance thunder early. Turning colder into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 54 Low: 38
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance rain or snow showers in the extreme northern snowbelt. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Mainly snowbelt. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 33