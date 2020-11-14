Windy and wet for the 2nd half of the weekend

Dry weather will come to an end Saturday night

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming windy. Temperatures rising out of the upper 30’s. Rain showers developin with a chance for thunder late. (90%)

Low: 38 early (Rising)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Chance thunder early. Turning colder into the afternoon. (90%)

High: 54 Low: 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance rain or snow showers in the extreme northern snowbelt. (20%)

High: 45 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Mainly snowbelt. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 33