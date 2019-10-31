Windy and colder overnight

Windy with rain mixing to some snow tonight

FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible. Turning colder with a rain or snow shower late. (100%)

Low: 33

Friday: Gusty winds through morning. Decreasing clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower early morning. (40% AM)

High: 44

Friday night: Mostly clear. Cold.

Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 48 Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible early. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 38

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 34

Thursday: Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 44 Low: 28