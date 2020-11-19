Wind will calm down into the weekend – Rain returns

TONIGHT: Gusty wind. Gusts to 20 to 30mph. Wind will taper down toward morning. Scattered clouds.
Low: 44
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy.
High: 56
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Showers Likely. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 34
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 44 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38
THANKSGIVING: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower (20%)(Watching System Speed & Direction).
High: 50 Low: 39