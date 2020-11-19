Wind will calm down into the weekend – Rain returns

Gusts to 25mph+ possible through evening

TONIGHT: Gusty wind. Gusts to 20 to 30mph. Wind will taper down toward morning. Scattered clouds.

Low: 44

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy.

High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 51 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Showers Likely. (80%)

High: 47 Low: 34

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 44 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 38

THANKSGIVING: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower (20%)(Watching System Speed & Direction).

High: 50 Low: 39