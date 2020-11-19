Wind will calm down into the weekend – Rain returns

Weather

Gusts to 25mph+ possible through evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Gusty wind. Gusts to 20 to 30mph. Wind will taper down toward morning. Scattered clouds.
Low: 44

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy.
High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 51 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Showers Likely. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 34

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 44 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38

THANKSGIVING: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower (20%)(Watching System Speed & Direction).
High: 50 Low: 39

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website