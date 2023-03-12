St. Patrick’s day is this Friday, but celebrations are already starting across the Valley. That includes Sunday as the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held in Boardman.

Unfortunately, winter has returned to the area in the past couple of days which as put a damper on what looked to be an early spring.

What does mother nature have in store for the parade?

A weak disturbance is pushing through the area Sunday morning. While clouds have continued to push into the area, there was a beautiful sunrise this morning at the Lake Club.

The clouds will continue to push into the area and it is not likely that the sun will shine again Sunday. Additionally, there is some light snow that is pushing into the Valley this morning. Now, the large majority of this precipitation is not reaching the ground yet due to dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere.

Morning radar loop showing precipitation pushing into the Valley.

However, more moisture will fill into the area later on today which will bring the chances for a wintry mix later on this afternoon. Here is what the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker depicts around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Most of this precipitation will not reach the ground, but there will likely be some flurries around toward the middle of the day.

Thankfully, there will be a break in the precipitation starting around noon that should continue through the time of the parade. Now, there still could be some sprinkles or snow flurries but the steady precipitation will hold off until later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 30s for a high Sunday afternoon, so definitely bring a jacket, scarf and warm winter hat if you are attending the parade.

Forecast for Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday afternoon.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. this afternoon and the route will go from McClurg Road and make the 1.5 mile trip down Market Street before reaching its final destination at Southwoods Place.

Later Sunday, more precipitation will push into the area in the form of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will be above freezing and precipitation will be light so no accumulation is expected.

Have fun at the parade and stay warm!