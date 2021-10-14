Will we see bright, vibrant foliage in the Valley this year?

Several factors go into making the Valley’s foliage bright and colorful each fall.

Typically, our fall foliage is filled with all sorts of red, orange and yellow leaves. You need certain weather conditions for the colors to appear brighter and more vibrant.

The Valley is expected to peak with its fall foliage between October 18-25 this year.

In order to have bright and vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, you need cooler, but not freezing, mornings; sunny afternoons; and some moderate rainfall.

So far this season, we have experienced some crisp mornings but not a lot, especially with morning lows in the 50s and 60s recently. There have been plenty of sunny afternoons but not enough rainfall.

The last thing we will have to watch out for, which will dictate whether we will have the vast colorful landscapes, is the upcoming weather pattern.

A cold front is expected to come through Friday night that could contain some gusty winds. Since we are approaching peak, some of the leaves are already weak and those gusty winds could be just enough to knock them off the trees in mass quantities.

So it is forecasted that this is not going to be the most colorful foliage for 2021 compared to past years. However, with an upcoming dry stretch expected to happen next week during peak, that will make sightseeing conditions great for those areas that were able to show off their color.