10 days ago many of you woke up to snow on the ground across the Valley as a storm brought the first snowflakes of the season. Later that week, temperatures rebounded in a quick way and led to four days in a row of 70 degree weather. In fact, with daylight saving time coming up next weekend, many of you are wondering where the cold air has gone? Will the warm weather last into November?



First, we can take a look at the seven-day forecast for this week. The average high temperature is 57°F for this time of year and you will notice that every high temperature in the seven-day forecast will be above this value. In fact, you can see that the forecast high by the end of the week is around 70°F which is close to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Seven-day forecast for Youngstown starting October 29th and lasting through November 4th.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) calculates the probability of above average temperatures for the United States for six to 10 and eight to 14 days in the future. Obviously, the seven-day forecast covers some of this period, but what about past the seven-day forecast? Will old man winter finally show up to crash the party?

Six to 10 day temperature outlook

The six to 10 day temperature outlook shows that there is greater than a 80% probability of above average temperature for the six to 10 day period. Once again, the average high temperature this time of year is in the mid to upper 50s so it appears that 60s and maybe some 70s will be possible.

The weather pattern across the United States for the six to 10 day period will feature a trough in the western United States which is synonymous with precipitation/cooler temperatures and a ridge in the eastern U.S. which equates to above average temperatures.

6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC)

Eight to 14 day temperature outlook

Was the six to 10 day temperature outlook not enough good news for you? If that is the case then you are in luck because the eight to 14 day temperature outlook is almost a carbon copy. The CPC has calculated a greater than 50% probability that above average temperatures will continue into the eight to 14 day period.



Below average temperatures are not as likely in the western U.S. but high pressure systems in the eastern U.S. will keep those temperature above average in many locations east of the Mississippi.

8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

My advice is to get outside and enjoy those above average temperatures because we both know that old man winter will come back with a vengeance eventually.