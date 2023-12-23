YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warmer temperatures and some rain are expected throughout the holiday weekend and into Christmas Day on Monday. How will they stack up with the warmest and rainiest Christmases in the Valley?

The forecasted high for Christmas Day in the Valley is in the mid-to-upper 50s. Believe it or not, there have been a handful of warmer Christmases in the Valley.

The warmest Christmas was in 1982, which reached a high temperature of 66 degrees. Below are the top 5 warmest Christmas Days recorded at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

Rank Year Recorded Temperature 1 1982 66°F 2 1932 64°F 3 1964 60°F 4 1940 58°F 5 2021 57°F Data courtesy of the National Weather Service

Oddly enough, the year after the warmest Christmas in Youngstown, 1983, had a recorded high temperature of 1 degree — the lowest high temperature on record in Youngstown according to the National Weather Service.

Normally, high temperatures for Christmas Day get to the mid 30s. However, the Valley has seen its fair share of warmer and colder Christmases.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Obviously, with a warmer forecast for Christmas in 2023, snow will not be a factor. Also, rain early in the holiday weekend will move out for Christmas, so dry weather is expected.

Rain and snow have made impacts for past Christmases in Youngstown. The snowiest Christmas was in 2020 with a recorded 5.8 inches of snowfall according to the National Weather Service.

Below are the top 5 snowiest Christmases in Youngstown. You’ll find Christmas Day in Youngstown is typically not that snowy.

Rank Year Recorded Snowfall 1 2020 5.8″ 2 2002 5.4″ 3 1993 3″ 4 1975 2.5″ 5 1966 1.5″ Data courtesy of the National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, the majority of Christmas Day snowfall totals range between none at all to just trace amounts.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Although snow is minimal for a Youngstown Christmas Day, December 25 has seen a number of holidays with recorded precipitation in the area. The wettest Christmas was in 1979 with 1.86 inches of precipitation according to the National Weather Service.

The majority of precipitation totals fall between none at all to a quarter of an inch. Below are the top 5 highest recorded precipitation totals for Christmas Day.