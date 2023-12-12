(WKBN) – Well, it is the question that everyone is asking: Will there be snow on Christmas Day? Snowfall makes the Christmas holiday feel more festive and the Valley has certainly seen its fair share of white Christmas mornings. The Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for Christmas Day is out and here are the maps:

Temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 19th through Christmas Day. Red colors represent areas forecast to experience above average temperatures.

The forecast is not what snow loves like to see with above average temperatures expected across a large part of the United States. In fact, the Valley as a 65% probability of above average temperatures according to the Climate Prediction Center. Now, this does not necessarily rule out a white Christmas but above average temperatures do not help the chances.

Precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 19th through Christmas Day. Brown colors represent areas forecast to experience below average precipitation while green colors represent areas forecast to experience above average precipitation.

The precipitation outlook continues to make the probability of a white Christmas look slim as below normal precipitation is expected for all of Ohio. Specifically, the Valley has a 55% probability of below average precipitation from December 19th through Christmas Day. This is a typical strong El Niño pattern for the month of December.

Climatologically speaking, the Valley has around a 30% probability of having an inch or more of snowfall on Christmas Day. There are higher probabilities of having a white Christmas in the snowbelt regions of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Historic probability of at least 1 inch of snow on Christmas. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The way the forecast is trending, a Christmas miracle might be needed to get a snowfall for the holidays!