(WKBN) — Today will be the 17th day straight with no rain recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. A cold front is dropping into the Valley today, but rain is not in the forecast. In fact, the Valley is actually under a rare elevated fire risk from the Storm Prediction Center today due to low relative humidity values, gusty winds and dry soil conditions.

Fire weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for today, June, 6, 2023.

The cool front moving through the area will bring below-average temperatures for the rest of the week. In fact, temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees for the rest of the work week. It is odd to think about below-average temperatures with drought increasing across the Valley. Usually, cooler temperatures would coincide with increased precipitation. Many are asking, will there be rain chances along with the cooler temperatures?

Temperature forecast for Youngstown, Ohio Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Monday, June 12, 2023.

Thankfully, the rainfall forecast has been trending upward over the past couple of days. A low-pressure system will stall out over the eastern United States on Thursday and Friday bringing some small chances for showers both of those days. However, the best chance of precipitation in two weeks will move into the area on Sunday.



A storm system from the northwest will begin to bring chances for showers into the area Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. Contrary to the forecast last night, today’s weather model runs have the storm system stalling out over the Valley bringing additional rain chances to the area on Monday and Tuesday.



How much rain can we expect? Well, that detail is still being ironed out. There are two scenarios as of right now. First, the Global Forecast System (GFS) which is the American model has the storm system moving quickly through the area and only dropping between 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain.

GFS MODEL:

Future rainfall from the GFS model through Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The European model (Euro) stalls the storm system out for a longer time in our area. This scenario would allow for more rainfall accumulation. If this were to occur then there would be the opportunity for over an inch of rain and maybe up to 2″ of rain in some locations.

EURO MODEL:



Future rainfall from the EURO model through Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Regardless of which scenario is correct, the dry weather streak is increasingly likely to end this weekend in Youngstown.