(WKBN)- There will be a solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, that will be visible across the United States. Naturally, a question many are asking is whether or not the eclipse will be visible or if clouds will obscure the event.

First of all, the eclipse on Saturday is called an “annular” eclipse where the shadow of the moon is fractionally smaller than the sun. This results in a fascinating phenomenon known as “the ring of fire”.

The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from Balut Island, in the Saraggani province in the southern island of Mindanao, on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the Valley will not be anywhere close to the path of totality for the eclipse which will move through the western United States. The Valley will be in a region where 30%-40% of the sun will be in the shadow of the moon. The shadow of the moon would be visible from 11:52 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, the weather conditions are not going to be conducive to viewing the eclipse in the Valley. A strong storm system is moving towards the region which will bring clouds and rain throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows cloudy skies and multiple rounds of precipitation throughout the day.

Overall setup for rain from the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Therefore, it is not likely that the eclipse will be visible in our area. However, there will be another opportunity to see an eclipse in 2024. There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 and the area of totality will actually track through the Valley.

April is not the best time for a solar eclipse in this area as Youngstown only averages 5 sunny days. Keep your fingers crossed in 2024 as the eclipse approaches!