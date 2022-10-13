Seeing snow in October isn’t that uncommon or unheard of in this region. Getting that snow to stick to the ground can be a challenge though. The first snowflakes of the season are expected next week. Temperatures will drop well below average but will be borderline for accumulation to occur.

When will the Youngstown area have the chance to see snow?

It is looking like the first flakes will fly Monday night. Scattered showers are expected as colder air pours into the region. As temperatures drop overnight, it will turn cold enough for snow to mix in with rain. We will have the potential for a changeover to all snow in spots after midnight through Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday and may mix with snow at times, especially during the colder parts of the day. We will continue monitoring for lake effect showers Tuesday night with another decent chance for a mix of rain and snow or a changeover to all snow in spots.

The chance for some snow showers, mixing with rain, continues through at least Wednesday morning. The lake effect is expected to shut down through the day Wednesday.

The setup into Tuesday morning showing colder air moving over the lakes and setting the area up for lake effect rain and snow.

Is accumulating snow possible in the Youngstown area next week?

To answer short and sweet, yes. Now, let’s dive in a little deeper.

Two of our models are showing some accumulating snow in the region between Monday evening and Wednesday evening. The GFS is more aggressive than the ECMWF (Euro), but both put a little accumulation downwind from Lake Erie, especially in the primary snowbelt. This will be a lake effect setup which means if snow does develop, it may set up in narrow bands and not every neighborhood may see flakes.

Two models showing potential accumulation of snow in the region by Wednesday evening. Slide the bar to the right to view the GFS model as of Thursday evening, and to the left to view the ECMWF (Euro).

Remember that the freezing mark is 32°. The earliest we’d see temperatures drop to or slightly below freezing would be Monday night into Tuesday. This means all surfaces will be unfrozen and won’t have much time to freeze. This will cause a lot of the snow to melt. Below is a slideshow of areas where temperatures are expected to reach or drop below the freezing mark next week. Notice the blue showing across our area Tuesday morning.

Model depiction where temperatures will be at or below 32° Monday, October 17th at 8AM. Notice none of our region is even close to the sub-32° temperatures.

Model depiction where temperatures will be at or below 32° Tuesday, October 18th at 5AM. Notice the blue showing over parts of the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys

Model depiction where temperatures will be at or below 32° Wednesday, October 19th at 5AM. Notice none of our area is showing at or below freezing.

With low temperatures close to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning, we are going to have a chance for some slushy coatings in the Valley.

Forecast low temperatures early next week. We will be right around the freezing mark Tuesday morning, October 18 and also Wednesday morning, October 19.

When is the best chance to see snow stick in the Youngstown area and on what surfaces?

As it stands now, troublesome snow is looking unlikely. We will need to monitor temperatures at night and keep an eye on bridges and overpasses for a slippery spot should temps reach or drop below 32°. But the majority of what falls is likely to melt with all surfaces above freezing.

There are, however, two distinct windows where accumulation on some traditionally colder surfaces looks possible. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will be the best window for snowflakes to fall. As overnight lows approach the freezing mark, some snow may stick. Snow sticking would be more likely if a full changeover to snow occurs or if snow falls at a more moderate pace. Areas to watch will be grassy surfaces or piles of leaves. Car windshields and wooden, elevated patios may also receive a slushy coating. Some rooftops or valleys that are shielded from the sun may also see a slushy coating.

Most snow will melt but slushy coatings are possible on colder surfaces. The chance for snow to stick would be Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

You will want to keep updated with the latest forecast through the weekend and early next week. Should accumulation chances climb, Storm Team 27 will be updating the accumulation outlook regularly. You can check the latest details in the Youngstown Area 7-day Forecast.