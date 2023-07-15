It’s been a few weeks since the last episode of wildfire smoke over the Valley, but more smoke appears to be on it’s way.

A low pressure system currently located in southern Canada will begin to push smoke back into our area late Sunday.

The satellite image below shows the wildfire smoke that is currently located over parts of the Great Plains and midwestern United States.

Satellite image showing wildfire smoke over the Great Plains and Midwest.

The big question is: Will this smoke make it down to the surface?

This is a difficult question to answer because wildfire smoke is a challenge to forecast. One of the best forecast tools is to analyze the current smoke and air quality further to the northwest and extrapolate these conditions for the Valley.

Currently, there is a broad area of air quality that ranges from moderate (yellow) to unhealthy (red) stretching from Wisconsin all the way back into western Canada. Thankfully, the wildfire smoke will have ample opportunity in the next 24-36 hours to rise higher into the sky before it reaches our area.

Current AQI values this morning courtesy of the EPA.

Therefore, despite the fact that wildfire smoke will be in our atmosphere, the air quality at the surface should not be as poor as a couple of weeks ago.

Although, there will likely be a haze in the sky due to the smoke higher in the atmosphere. The loop below shows the wildfire smoke pushing into the Valley tomorrow afternoon.

Future smoke model for Sunday.

How bad was the air quality in June?

The scenes from June 28 through 29 are not something people will forget anytime soon.

Near-surface wildfire smoke heavily impacted the air quality across Ohio and Pennsylvania leading to reduced visibility, dim skies and even the cancellation of may outdoor events.

Wildfire smoke on the Youngstown camera taken on Wednesday, June 28.

You might be wondering: exactly how bad was the air quality during the last week of June.

First, it is important to note what the air quality was like through the first few months of 2023. The graph below shows that there were very few days between January and April where the air quality index (AQI) was poor.

Daily AQI index values for the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman area for the year 2023. Data are courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

However, things began to change in May when an abnormally dry spring led to the development of early wildfires in eastern Canada. Since then, there have been multiple episodes of smoke in our area which have lead to reduced air quality. The official AQI tallies for 2023 are as follows:



Good: 128 days

Moderate: 61 days

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: 4 days

Very Unhealthy: 1 day

Hazardous: 0 days



The worst air quality occurred on Wednesday, June 28 when the air quality was in the “Very Unhealthy” category.

The chart below is another way to visualized the data. You can see the uptick in poor air quality during the month of May and the peak of poor air quality in late June.

Daily AQI index values for the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman area for the year 2023. Data are courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Unfortunately, the Canadian wildfires will likely send more smoke into our area over the next couple of months. You can always get the latest forecast for the Valley by reading the 7-day forecast.