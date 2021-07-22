Why you could see “Destructive” in the next Severe Thunderstorm Warning

(WKBN) – We are in the middle of severe weather season here in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Starting in early August, the wording in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning will change. The National Weather Service will send with each warning the severity and the potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a damage threat in the warning.

Our method of delivering the warning to you will not change. You will still get alerted from our Storm Team as long as you have the Storm Team 27 App, or have our Text Alerts turned on through the WKBN 27 First News App.

We are dedicated to keeping you informed from the Storm Team 27 Weather Center with every dangerous storm that moves through our area. This is the reason we stream with live severe weather coverage each time a strong, or severe storm sweeps through the Youngstown, Ohio area.

The change in text will be found in the actual text of the warning. You would find that on our ALERTS page when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

The National Weather Service has created three categories of damage threat for severe thunderstorm warnings.

They range from the highest threat (Destructive), to the middle threat (Considerable), to the lowest threat (Base). Each will be used to explain the highest threat level from the storm that could impact your location.

Below is the criteria from the National Weather Service for each.

A destructive damage threat

At least 2.75 inch in diameter (baseball-sized) hail, and/or

80 mph thunderstorm winds

Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.

A considerable damage threat

At least 1.75 diameter (golfball-sized) hail, and/or

70 mph thunderstorm winds

This will not activate a WEA.

A base severe thunderstorm warning

1 inch (quarter-sized) hail, and/or

58 mph thunderstorm winds

The criteria for a base thunderstorm warning has not changed, and will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.

The National Weather Service states that only 10% of warnings across the country reach the “Destructive” threshold.

We are always prepared here at Storm Team 27 to inform you to keep you and your family safe during any severe weather.