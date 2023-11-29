(WKBN) – The Valley is accustomed to all types of snow. Sometimes the snowflakes are big, and other times, they are little. The snow flies sideways one day and falls straight down the next.

The Valley was impacted by lake effect snow showers on Tuesday, and the snow was blowing all over the road with the consistency of a fine powder.

This snow was much different from the early November snow, which could be used to build snowmen and make snowballs.

What made the snow on Tuesday so dry?

The short answer is the temperature. Generally, colder temperatures result in snowflakes with a lower moisture content. Temperatures during the early November snow event were around 30°F, while temperatures during Tuesday’s event were in the low 20s.

You might have heard of the “10 to 1” rule when it comes to accumulating snowfall. The rule states that if there is one inch of liquid water, then that would produce 10 inches of snow. This rule works well when the temperatures are around freezing, however, the ratio changes when the temperature fluctuates above and below freezing.

Tuesday, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport recorded 1.3″ of snow with 0.06″ of liquid water. You can calculate the snow-to-liquid ratio (SLR) by taking the amount of snow and dividing it by the amount of liquid water. Tuesday, the SLR was 1.3″/0.06″ = 21.6, which is relatively high.

The snow-to-liquid ratio at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Generally, the SLR is around 13:1 or 14:1 when there are snow events in the Valley, but obviously, there can be values above and below that.

There is no snow in the forecast for the next couple of days, so get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures at the end of the week.