Why the full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon this month

The moon will be full at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021. This Full Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon.

The names for these full moons come from a variety of previous groups or civilizations and tribes. The idea behind most of them was to associated the full moon with a feature that you would expect at that time of the year.

The full moon was a very valuable tool for many, as it was one of the main ways to tell and track the seasons each year.

The Full Hunter’s Moon, in October, is believed to have originated as it comes after the Harvest moon and let’s hunters use the light of the moon to track and hunt for food. The harvested crops and dying grass and open leaves allowed the hunter a better view to catch their food.

The October full moon is also called the Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon.

The next full moon will be the Full Beaver Moon Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:58 a.m.